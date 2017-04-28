BRIEF-Civitas solutions units enters into amendment no. 5 to credit agreement
* Units entered into amendment no. 5 to credit agreement, dated as of January 31, 2014
April 28 Atento Sa
* Atento announces prepayment of $27 million brazilian debentures
* Atento sa- debt prepayment reduces outstanding principal amount of brazilian debentures to $134.9 million as of april 27, 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Units entered into amendment no. 5 to credit agreement, dated as of January 31, 2014
* Perfumania holdings, inc. Announces expanded review of strategic alternatives