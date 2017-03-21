March 21 Atento SA -

* Atento reports fiscal 2016 fourth-quarter and full year results, highlighted by revenue diversification, margin protection and strong cash flow generation company announces agreement to acquire majority stake in interfile, a leading provider of credit ori

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.19

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share $0.23

* For fiscal 2017, are targeting consolidated revenue growth of 1% to 5%

* Atento SA says agreement to acquire a majority stake in interfile

* Qtrly revenue $442.0 million versus $453.8 million

* For fiscal 2017, Atento is targeting adjusted EBITDA margin in range of 11 percent to 12 percent

* Atento SA says financial terms of transaction were not disclosed

* Q4 revenue view $450.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For fiscal 2017, targeting cash capex (% of revenue) of about 3-4%