BRIEF-Evotec announces strategic investment in Facio Therapies
* Announces strategic investment in Facio Therapies to support development of novel FSHD therapy
May 8 ATGen :
* Says it signed a 4.05 billion won contract with Thailand company CellMark Asia Pte, to get NK Vue KIT exclusive supply right
* Says Zydus gets final approval from USFDA for diflunisal tablets