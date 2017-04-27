British Airways suffers flight delays after global IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
April 27 Athenahealth Inc
* Athenahealth, Inc. reports first quarter fiscal year 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.32
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.03
* Q1 revenue rose 11 percent to $285.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.46, revenue view $296.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Athenahealth Inc sees fiscal year ending December 31, 2017 GAAP total revenue $1,210 million - $1,250 million
* Sees FY GAAP operating income $36 million - $46 million
* Athenahealth Inc sees fiscal year ending December 31, 2017 annual bookings $350 million - $400 million
* FY 2017 revenue view $1.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
May 26 Hackers used malware to steal customer payment data from most of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's restaurants over a span of three weeks, the company said on Friday, adding to woes at the chain whose sales had just started recovering from a string of food safety lapses in 2015.