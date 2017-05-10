BRIEF-Cleantech: Enersize signs profit sharing agreement with additional BOE plant
* CLEANTECH INVEST PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS PROFIT SHARING AGREEMENT WITH ADDITIONAL BOE PLANT
May 10 Athene Holding Ltd:
* Athene Holding Ltd. reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $1.87
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* says Q1 new deposits up 22% year-over-year to $1.9 billion
* Book value per share as of March 31, 2017 of $39.26 versus $30.28 as of March 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20Meiho Enterprise Co Ltd * Says it sold a Tokyo-based property on June 20 * Price undisclosed Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/2x4pB4 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)