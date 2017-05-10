May 10 Athene Holding Ltd:

* Athene Holding Ltd. reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $1.87

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* says Q1 new deposits up 22% year-over-year to $1.9 billion

* Book value per share as of March 31, 2017 of $39.26 versus $30.28 as of March 31, 2016