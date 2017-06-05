June 5 Athene Holding Ltd:

* Athene Holding Ltd. announces secondary offering of common shares

* Athene Holding Ltd- ‍all of 16.2 million class a common shares to be sold in offering are being sold by certain shareholders of Athene​

* Athene Holding Ltd - ‍Athene will not receive any proceeds from offering​