BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
May 3 Athenex Inc (IPO-KNPC.O) -
* Athenex Inc says raised $20 million in debt financing - SEC filing
Athenex Inc says raised $20 million in debt financing - SEC filing

Disclosed in form D with U.S. SEC that total offering amount was $20 million
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results