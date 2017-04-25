BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Allegheny Technologies Inc
* ATI announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.16
* Q1 sales $866 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.11, revenue view $846.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Allegheny Technologies Inc - continue to estimate that 2017 capital expenditures will be $125 million, with $25 million expended in Q1 2017
* Allegheny - HPMC segment remains on track for 2017 sales growth of about 10 pct, and low-double-digit operating profit as a percentage of sales
* Allegheny Technologies Inc - do not expect to pay any U.S. Federal Income taxes in 2017 due to net operating loss carryforwards
* Allegheny Technologies - have support from agent bank to extend duration of $100 million abl term loan from due date in November 2017 to September 2020
* Allegheny Technologies Inc - beyond 2017, we continue to expect capital expenditures to average no more than $100 million annually for next several years
* Allegheny Technologies Inc - closed operations costs in fiscal year 2017 are expected to be higher than in fiscal year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.