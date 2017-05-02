Fierce clashes break out in Libyan capital Tripoli
TRIPOLI, May 26 Heavy clashes between rival factions erupted in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Friday, with loud explosions and heavy artillery fire heard since the early morning.
May 2 Atlanta Gold Inc
* Atlanta Gold announces agreement with holders of its notes and debentures
* Atlanta Gold Inc - reached agreement with holders of $2 million principal amount convertible debentures and $6.1 million principal amount senior secured notes
* Atlanta Gold - agreement to settle accrued and unpaid interest on debentures and notes totaling c$1.7 million and to extend maturity of notes by one year
* Atlanta Gold Inc - maturity date of outstanding notes will be extended by one year to august 31, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TRIPOLI, May 26 Heavy clashes between rival factions erupted in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Friday, with loud explosions and heavy artillery fire heard since the early morning.
BEIJING, May 26 Yu'e Bao, a money market fund under China's Ant Financial, will impose a cap on individual accounts at 250,000 yuan ($36,475), amid tightening regulatory oversight of China's financial markets.