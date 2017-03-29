BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 29 Atlanta Gold Inc:
* Has reached agreements to issue a total of 26.4 million common shares for aggregate consideration of C$2.4 million to Jipangu Inc
* In addition, Jipangu has agreed to subscribe for 14.9 million common shares at a price of C$0.09 per share
* Atlanta Gold announces financings with Jipangu
* Jipangu will have right to nominate up to one-half of co's Board for so long as Jipangu beneficially owns not less than 50% of co's shares
* Jipangu currently owns 19.5% of co's outstanding shares & upon completion of transactions, will own 52.2% of the then outstanding shares
* Net proceeds from financing will be used to pay down default interest on company's senior secured notes and debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results