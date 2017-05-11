BRIEF-GDS Holdings signs strategic partnership agreement with Tencent Cloud
* Gds holdings limited signs strategic partnership agreement with tencent cloud
May 10 Atlanta Gold Inc
* Atlanta Gold announces the appointment of (interim) president and CEO and grant of options
* Atlanta Gold inc - announce appointment of R. David Russell as (interim) president and chief executive officer of company effective May 10, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Gds holdings limited signs strategic partnership agreement with tencent cloud
ZURICH, June 20 A drug developed by Novartis to treat vision loss in people over 65 does not need to be injected as frequently as a rival medicine from Regeneron to be effective, clinical trials showed on Tuesday.