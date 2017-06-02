June 2 Atlanta Gold Inc:

* Maturity date of outstanding notes extended to August 31, 2019, notes to be repayable in installments at rate of 25%, 35% and 40%

* Outstanding options to purchase 6,374.5 ounces of gold at US$1,100 per ounce, have had their term extended to August 31, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: