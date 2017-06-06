BRIEF-Restaurant Brands New Zealand seeks listing on ASX
* It would be seeking a foreign-exempt listing on Australian Stock Exchange
June 6 ATLANTA POLAND SA:
* ITS SUPERVISORY BOARD APPOINTS PIOTR BIELINSKI CO'S NEW CEO
* TILL NOW PIOTR BIELINSKI HOSTED POST OF VICE CHAIRMAN OF CO'S MANAGEMENT BOARD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* It would be seeking a foreign-exempt listing on Australian Stock Exchange
* Chico's FAS Inc declares cash dividend of $0.0825 per share