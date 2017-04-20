BRIEF-Fortuna shareholder to raise offer price in voluntary buyout -CTK
* Fortuna's majority shareholder Penta to raise offer price in voluntary buyout to CZK 118.04 on Monday -CTK news agency
April 20 Atlanta Poland SA:
* Q3 2016/2017 prelim. net profit of c. 150,000 zlotys ($37,812.90) versus 1.5 million zlotys year on year
* Q3 2016/2017 prelim. revenue of 49.5 million zlotys, down 28.1 percent year on year
* Q3 prelim. results impacted among other by lower sales in the retail sector Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9669 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LAGOS, May 26 The Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON), the country's 'bad bank' set up following the banking crisis, is close to selling Peugeot Automobile Nigeria (PAN) Ltd, a local car assembly joint venture, to Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, and two Nigerian states.