Italy seeks buyers as it prepares to break up Veneto banks -sources
* Soured loans to be moved to "bad bank", part-funded by the state
May 15 Atlantia Chief Executive Giovanni Castellucci tells analysts call:
* Had intense contacts with Abertis's top shareholder Criteria before announcing bid
* Will need to sell "for sure" 4 percent of Cellnex
* Asked if there is an agreement with Criteria on the terms of the Abertis deal, says: "There is something different from an agreement"
* Would have said so if there was an agreement with Criteria
* Price offered for Abertis is "good, right, it's not a test" Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
ROME, June 20Riding high in opinion polls as national elections come into view, Italy's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement is trying to shed its populist image and reassure foreign capitals and financial markets that it can be trusted in office.