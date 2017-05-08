BRIEF-Management Trust Holding FY net result EUR 21.3
* FY 2016/2017 GROUP REVENUE OF EUR 772.8 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 776.8 MILLION) AND AN ANNUAL RESULT OF EUR 21.3 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 15.2 MILLION)
May 8 Atlantic Alliance Partnership Corp :
* Atlantic Alliance Partnership Corp and Cannabis Property REIT Kalyx Development Inc announce business combination and proposed private placement
* Atlantic Alliance Partnership-entered into a merger agreement under which, subject to certain closing conditions, Kalyx will merge with and into AAPC
* Atlantic Alliance Partnership Corp - with terms of merger, aapc attributed current, pre-transaction value of Kalyx at approximately $60 million
* Atlantic Alliance Partnership Corp - with terms of merger, aapc attributed current, post-transaction market capitalization of approximately $75 million
* Atlantic Alliance Partnership- surviving public company, which is expected to be organized as Maryland Corporation, will be re-named Kalyx Properties Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CONTEMPLATED TAP ISSUE OF EUR 10-15 MILLION FOR FERRATUM BANK P.L.C.