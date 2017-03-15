March 15 Atlantic American Corp:

* Reports fourth quarter and year end results for 2016 and declares 2017 annual dividend

* Q4 earnings per share $0.06

* Premiums for Q4 of 2016 decreased 2.9 pct to $36.5 million compared to $37.5 million for Q4 of 2015

* Qtrly total revenue $40.0 million versus $39.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: