BRIEF-Turners Automotive says FY net profit before tax was up 14 pct
* FY net profit before tax was NZ$24.6m, up 14pct on prior year
March 15 Atlantic American Corp:
* Reports fourth quarter and year end results for 2016 and declares 2017 annual dividend
* Q4 earnings per share $0.06
* Premiums for Q4 of 2016 decreased 2.9 pct to $36.5 million compared to $37.5 million for Q4 of 2015
* Qtrly total revenue $40.0 million versus $39.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY net profit before tax was NZ$24.6m, up 14pct on prior year
* FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln, up NZ$17.0 mln on forecast