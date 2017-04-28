BRIEF-Fronsac REIT qtrly FFO per unit $0.0086
* Fronsac REIT qtrly FFO per unit $0.0086 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 28 Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc
* Atlantic Capital Bancshares, inc. reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.13
* Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Taxable equivalent net interest income was unchanged at $19.5 million in q1 of 2017 compared to q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Fronsac REIT qtrly FFO per unit $0.0086 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 26 Brazil's President Michel Temer on Friday praised the departing head of the state development bank for taking politics out of its lending decisions, which he said were now made on technical criteria instead of seeking to create "national champions" using cheap credit.