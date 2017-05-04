Air Force to resume F-35 operations after suspension at Arizona base
June 19 The U.S. Air Force said on Monday it will resume local flying operations of Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 jets at Luke Air Force base in Arizona after an 11-day suspension.
May 4 Atlantic Power Corp:
* Atlantic Power Corporation releases first quarter 2017 results
* Atlantic Power Corp - qtrly loss per share $0.02
* Atlantic Power Corp - qtrly total revenue $98.4 million versus. $106.4 million last year
* Atlantic Power Corp says increased its guidance for 2017 project adjusted EBITDA to a range of $250 to $265 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd says that it has sold, through its subsidiaries, 14.2 million common shares of tembec inc.