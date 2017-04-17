April 17 Atlantic Power Corp:

* Atlantic Power announces repricing of aplp holdings term loan and revolver

* Atlantic Power -repricing of $615 million senior secured term loan,$200 million senior secured revolving credit facility at aplp holdings ltd partnership unit

* Atlantic Power -as a result of repricing, co expects to realize interest cost savings for remainder of 2017 of $2.4 million - sec filing

* Atlantic Power Corp - interest rate margin on term loan and revolver has been reduced by 75 basis points to libor plus 425 basis points

* Atlantic Power Corp - cumulative savings through maturity dates of term loan and revolver estimated to be about $17 million, net of transaction fees