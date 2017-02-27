Feb 27 Atlantica Yield Plc

* Atlantica yield reports full year 2016 financial results

* Atlantica yield plc - expected further adjusted ebitda for 2017 in range of $760 million to $810 million

* Atlantica yield plc - sees cafd for year 2017 in range of $170 million to $190 million

* Atlantica yield plc - signed a letter of intent for acquisition of a 12.5% interest in a 114-mile transmission line located in arizona and california

* Atlantica yield plc - qtrly basic loss per share attributable to atlantica yield plc $0.15

* Atlantica yield plc - qtrly revenue $208.8 million versus $215 million

