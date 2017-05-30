BRIEF-Diasorin, Qiagen to develop tests for Diasorin's family of analyzers
* Signs collaboration with Qiagen to expand liaison test menu through adoption of select Qiagen assays
May 30 Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc :
* Atlas Air Worldwide board of directors elects Robert F. Agnew as Chairman
* Agnew succeeds retired Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Frederick Mccorkle, who will continue as a director
* Agnew is president and chief executive officer of Morten Beyer & Agnew
* Qatar Airways interested to buy 10 pct of American Airlines