June 5 Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc

* Announced ACMI placement of a 747-400 freighter with Yangtze River Airlines

* The 747-400f will be operated by Atlas Air, Inc

* Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings - the 747-400f will fly on behalf of Yangtze River Airlines through an aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance agreement

* New service will commence this month and will serve routes between China and United States Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: