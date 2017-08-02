FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Atlas Air Worldwide places three freighters with unit of Hong Kong airlines
#Regulatory News
August 2, 2017 / 12:24 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Atlas Air Worldwide places three freighters with unit of Hong Kong airlines

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc:

* Atlas air worldwide holdings - announced ACMI placement of 3 747-400 freighters with Hong Kong Air Cargo Carrier Limited, a unit of Hong Kong airlines

* The 3 aircraft will be operated by Atlas Air, Inc. and will fly on behalf of Hong Kong air cargo

* First aircraft will enter service in September 2017 and will serve routes between Asia and United States

* Second and third aircraft are expected to commence operation during 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

