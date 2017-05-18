May 18 Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc
:
* Atlas Air Worldwide prices convertible senior notes
* Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc - announced pricing of
$260.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 1.875 pct
convertible senior notes due 2024
* Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc - size of transaction was
increased from previously announced aggregate principal amount
of $250.0 million
* Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc - notes will be senior
unsecured obligations of Atlas Air Worldwide; notes will mature
on June 1, 2024
* Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings - notes will mature on june
1, 2024, unless repurchased or converted, and will bear interest
at a rate of 1.875 pct per year
* Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc-in connection with
pricing, co also entered into privately negotiated convertible
note hedge and warrant transactions
* Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings - initial conversion rate for
notes is 16.3713 shares of co's common stock per $1,000
principal amount of notes
