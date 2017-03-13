Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
March 13 Atlas Financial Holdings Inc:
* Atlas Financial Holdings announces 2016 fourth quarter financial results
* Q4 loss per share $1.13
* Q4 revenue $46.3 million
* Atlas Financial Holdings Inc says book value per common share on December 31, 2016 was $10.54, compared to $10.15 at December 31, 2015
* Atlas Financial Holdings Inc qtrly gross premium written decreased by 0.8% to $52.0 million
* Atlas Financial - "looking forward we see less headwind from shifting across segments and more potential for expansion in overall addressable market" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.