BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
Feb 16 Atlas Mara Ltd
* Agreed to raise funds equivalent to approximately 9.99 per cent. Of company's current issued share capital
* Says shares have been placed at a price of $1.9125 per placing share, raising gross proceeds of approximately $13.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.