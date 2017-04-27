British Airways suffers flight delays after global IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
April 27 Atlassian Corporation Plc-
* Atlassian announces third quarter fiscal year 2017 results
* Q3 loss per share $0.08
* Q3 revenue rose 36 percent to $159.9 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $156.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 total revenue is expected to be in range of $170 million to $172 million
* Q4 net loss per diluted share is expected to be approximately $0.10 on an ifrs basis
* Q4 net income per diluted share is expected to be approximately $0.08 on a non-ifrs basis
* Fy 2017 total revenue is expected to be in range of $616 million to $618 million
* Fy 2017 net loss per diluted share is expected to be approximately $0.20 on an ifrs basis
* Fy 2017 net income per diluted share is expected to be approximately $0.35 on a non-ifrs basis
* Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $15 million in fiscal 2017
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $171.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.33, revenue view $613.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 26 Hackers used malware to steal customer payment data from most of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's restaurants over a span of three weeks, the company said on Friday, adding to woes at the chain whose sales had just started recovering from a string of food safety lapses in 2015.