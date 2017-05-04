BRIEF-Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements
* Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements
May 4 Atlatsa Resources Corp:
* Atlatsa announces resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and appointment of acting CFO
* Says Reinhardt Van Wyk appointed acting CFO
* Says CFO Boipelo Lekubo resigned Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements
* CAE signs a series of commercial and business aviation training contracts valued at approximately C$85 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: