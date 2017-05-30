EU mergers and takeovers (June 22)
BRUSSELS, June 22 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
May 30 Atm SA:
* Q1 net profit 10.8 million zlotys versus 2.9 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 revenue 33.2 million zlotys versus 32.7 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 operating profit 4.3 million zlotys versus 3.3 million zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRUSSELS, June 22 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
June 22 Tesla Inc took a step closer toward establishing an electric vehicle manufacturing plant in China with its announcement on Thursday that it is in exploratory talks with the Shanghai municipal government.