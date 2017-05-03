BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 Atmos Energy Corp:
* Atmos Energy Corporation reports earnings for fiscal 2017 second quarter and six months; reaffirms fiscal 2017 guidance
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.45 to $3.65 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share $1.52 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share $1.55
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Capital expenditures for fiscal 2017 are still expected to range between $1.1 billion and $1.25 billion
* Atmos Energy Corp -sees FY net income from continuing operations is still expected to be in range of $365 million to $390 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results