BRIEF-Enel buys EnerNOC for about $250 million
* Enel Green Power North America (EGPNA) agrees to buy whole of U.S.- based EnerNOC for about $250 million
May 24 Atos SE:
* ANNOUNCES A NEW FULLY-MANAGED CLOUD SOLUTION
* ANNOUNCES NEW SOLUTION IS BUILT ON A NEW STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH APPRENDA Source text: bit.ly/2qk3RJo Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Enel Green Power North America (EGPNA) agrees to buy whole of U.S.- based EnerNOC for about $250 million
BOGOTA, June 22 Colombia's Marxist ELN rebel group said on Thursday that two Dutch journalists it captured this week in the northeastern part of the Andean nation were in good health and would be freed.