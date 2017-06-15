A year after Brexit vote, European and UK shares diverge
LONDON, June 23 Another wobble in commodity-related shares saw UK bluechips extend their underperformance against continental European peers on Friday.
June 15 ATOS:
* ATOS WINS CONTRACT TO PROVIDE GENCI WITH ONE OF THE MOST POWERFUL SUPERCOMPUTERS IN THE WORLD
* DELIVERY PLANNED FOR END OF 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, June 23 Another wobble in commodity-related shares saw UK bluechips extend their underperformance against continental European peers on Friday.
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT HAS SIGNED AN ACQUISITION AGREEMENT WITH SIGMA INFORMATICA SPA