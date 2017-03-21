March 21 Atossa Genetics Inc:

* Atossa Genetics Inc - amendment no. 1 to quarterly report on Form 10-Q amends company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for quarter ended June 30, 2016

* Atossa Genetics-incorrectly stated in 10-Q the loss per common share for three months ended June 30, 2016 as $0.05 rather than correct amount of $0.04 Source text: (bit.ly/2mL3NRa) Further company coverage: