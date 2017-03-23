BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
March 23 Atossa Genetics Inc:
* Atossa Genetics - files for public offering of up to 4 million units
* Atossa Genetics - each unit consists of one share of co's common stock and one warrant for 0.5 shares of common stock
* Atossa Genetics - had previously filed for offering of up to 3.5 million units Source text :(bit.ly/2nUNXVU) Further company coverage:
