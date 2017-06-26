BRIEF-Biostage announces agreement to conduct $3.1 mln private placement at market
* Biostage announces agreement to conduct $3.1 million private placement at market
June 26 Atossa Genetics Inc
* Atossa genetics says received positive interim safety assessment of first cohort receiving proprietary oral endoxifen in phase 1 dose escalation study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Trovagene announces submission of investigational new drug application to initiate phase 1B/2 clinical trial of PCM-075 for acute myeloid leukemia