BRIEF-Telia and Telenor win two blocks each in 900 MHz band auction
* Says Telia Norge and Telenor win two blocks each in 900 MHz band auction
Feb 22 Atresmedia Corporacion de Medios de Comunicacion SA:
* FY net profit 129.2 million euros ($136.4 million) versus 99.2 million euros year ago
* FY net sales 962.6 million euros versus 924.6 million euros year ago
* FY Ebitda 201.9 million euros versus 165.7 million euros year ago
* To propose complementary dividend of 0.25 euros per share
* Says its TV business achieved 42.1 percent market share in line with 2015 Source text for Eikon:
* Some BA short-haul flights cancelled from Heathrow on Monday