Feb 22 Atresmedia Corporacion de Medios de Comunicacion SA:

* FY net profit 129.2 million euros ($136.4 million) versus 99.2 million euros year ago

* FY net sales 962.6 million euros versus 924.6 million euros year ago

* FY Ebitda 201.9 million euros versus 165.7 million euros year ago

* To propose complementary dividend of 0.25 euros per share

* Says its TV business achieved 42.1 percent market share in line with 2015 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9475 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)