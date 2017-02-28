Feb 28 Atricure Inc:

* Atricure reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue $41.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $42 million

* Sees FY 2017 loss per share $0.94 to $1.04

* Q4 loss per share $0.27

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up about 13 to 15 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $-0.87, revenue view $177.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Atricure Inc - continues to expect positive adjusted ebitda for full year 2018