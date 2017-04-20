April 20 ATRIUM LJUNGBERG AB:

* Q1 NET SALES SEK 591 MILLION VERSUS SEK 564 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 PROFIT BEFORE CHANGES IN VALUE SEK 274 MILLION VERSUS SEK 223 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FORECAST FOR 2017 IS INCREASED BY SEK 80 MILLION TO SEK 1.14 BILLION FOR EARNINGS BEFORE VALUE CHANGES AND TAX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)