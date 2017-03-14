WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 14 Atrys Health SA:
* Preliminary FY revenue 4.6 million euros ($4.9 million), up 59 percent year on year
* Preliminary FY EBITDA above 1 million euros, up 97 percent versus year ago
* Preliminary FY net profit 63,000 euros Source text: bit.ly/2nyS8G7
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9398 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.