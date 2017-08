July 31 (Reuters) - ATRYS HEALTH SA:

* SIGNS COLLABORATION DEAL WITH DIAGNOSTICO & ASISTENCIA MEDICA SA INSTITUCION PRESTADORA DE SERVICIOS DE SALUD -DINAMICA IPS ON DEVELOPMENT OF NEW BUSINESS MODELS, KNOWLEDGE TRANSFER, RESEARCH AND HEALTH SERVICES PROVISION IN LATIN AMERICA AND SPAIN ‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2f0FArK

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)