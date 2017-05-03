BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
May 3 Air Transport Services Group Inc
* ATSG posts strong first quarter revenue, earnings growth
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.17 from continuing operations excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.13 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue rose 34 percent to $237.9 million
* Air Transport Services Group Inc - ATSG expects that its adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for 2017 will be in excess of $260 million
* Air Transport Services Group Inc - ATSG currently projects 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $355 million
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results