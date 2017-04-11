BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 11 Air Transport Services Group Inc :
* ATSG subsidiaries to convert two b737-400 aircraft for china-based airline
* Air Transport Services Group - units acquired 2 Boeing 737-400 aircraft and will convert them to freighter configuration for lease to china-based okay airways
* Air Transport Services Group Inc - ATSG West Leasing Limited has acquired and will lease aircraft to okay in late 2017 for terms of seven years
* Air Transport Services Group - PEMCO World Air Services will convert 737-400s to freighters this summer at Pemco's facilities at Tampa international airport Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results