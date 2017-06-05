PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 23
June 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 5 At&T Inc:
* AT&T, Communications Workers Of America reach tentative agreement in east wireline contract negotiations
* AT&T, Communications Workers Of America reach tentative agreement in east wireline contract negotiations
* Agreement will be submitted to union's membership for a ratification vote in coming days
* Reached a tentative agreement with CWA in east region wireline contract negotiations covering nearly 200 employees in Connecticut Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 23 In today's U.S. shale fields, tiny sensors attached to production gear harvest data on everything from pumping pressure to the heat and rotational speed of drill bits boring into the rocky earth.