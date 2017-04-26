BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 At&T Inc:
* AT&T, IBEW reach tentative agreement in Midwest wireline contract negotiations
* Five-year agreement covers nearly 5,000 wireline employees primarily in Illinois and Northwest Indiana
* Current contract expires on June 24, 2017
* Tentative agreement reached by units with International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers System Council T-3 in wireline contract negotiations
* Also announced it will hire 1,000 people into IBEW-represented jobs in next five years, including a new call center in Chicago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results