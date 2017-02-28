REFILE-UPDATE 2-Russia squares up to Boeing, Airbus with maiden jet flight
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane
Feb 28 At&T Inc
* AT&T Inc says company expects its 2017 capital expenditure to be in US$22 billion range
* Says targeted investment plans for 2017 include enhancing and expanding our innovative platforms and solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations