BRIEF-Georgia Power says co, Southern Nuclear prepared to assume Vogtle project management by late july
June 27 AT&T Inc
* AT&T launches 5G trial with DIRECTV NOW in Austin
* AT&T Inc - Expect that trial will provide speeds up to 1 gigabit per second using mmWave spectrum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Government Properties Income Trust prices offering of 25,000,000 common shares