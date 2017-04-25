BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 At&T Inc:
* AT&T reports first-quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.56
* Q1 revenue $39.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $40.91 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* AT&T Inc - 2.7 million wireless net adds in quarter
* AT&T Inc - sees FY adjusted EPS growth in mid-single digit range
* AT&T Inc - sees FY capital expenditures in $22 billion range
* AT&T Inc - sees FY free cash flow in $18 billion range
* Qtrly U.S. Wireless postpaid churn of 1.12 pct
* AT&T Inc - no longer providing FY consolidated revenue guidance primarily due to unpredictability of wireless handset sales
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.74
* AT&T Inc - Directv Now gains help offset Linear tv subscriber decline in quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.