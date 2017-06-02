June 2 AT&T Inc :

* Now offering internet service starting with a 1 gigabit connection on 100% fiber network powered by at&t fibersm to customer locations in parts of wilmington area‍​

* Expect to add 2 million ‍1-gigabit connection on 100% fiber network locations in 2017, and plan to reach at least 12.5 million locations by mid-2019