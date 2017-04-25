BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 At&T Inc:
* AT&T Inc - at march 31, 2017, had 38.7 million video subscribers (excluding directv now) compared with 37.8 million at march 31, 2016 - sec filing
* AT&T Inc - at March 31, 2017, about 84 percent of linear video subscribers are on satellite platform Source text - bit.ly/2oJhKRs Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.