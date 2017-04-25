April 25 At&T Inc:

* AT&T Inc - at march 31, 2017, had 38.7 million video subscribers (excluding directv now) compared with 37.8 million at march 31, 2016 - sec filing

* AT&T Inc - at March 31, 2017, about 84 percent of linear video subscribers are on satellite platform Source text - bit.ly/2oJhKRs Further company coverage: